‘Yellowstone’ and More 2021 Memorial Day Weekend TV Marathons

When I walked out of John Wick back in 2014, I thought to myself, "I need to know more about this world." John Wick as a character (Keanu Reeves, of course) is a primal character, symbolic of a streamlined, professional form of terror and mayhem, so stripped of any unique, human qualities that he's known literally as the Boogeyman. As such, I found myself gravitating to the film's impeccable world-building for sources of inspiring imagination. Lance Reddick runs a neutral assassin hotel? Coins are currency for the most unspeakable acts? There's a cabal of ruthless bounty hunters who are activated at a moment's notice, all with badass skills and scowls? I had so much fun guessing what all these specifics meant for the world of Wick, and had even more fun seeing them blown out in Chapters 2 and 3.