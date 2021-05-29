‘Yellowstone’ and More 2021 Memorial Day Weekend TV Marathons

It isn’t a discussion that any “Yellowstone” fan wants to have, but speculation is emerging that the upcoming fourth season could be its last. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite show for a new season. Many thought the fourth season of “Yellowstone” would have started by now but obviously, that isn’t the case. Fans are now speculating that show producers could hold off on the premiere until the Olympics are over. It would be a smart move by “Yellowstone” to avoid direct competition with the always popular summer games. The Olympics are set to begin late next month and conclude on August 8. The fourth season could premiere shortly after that though there is no official word on the timeline.