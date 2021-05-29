Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll: Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

By MATT LINDBERG The Columbus Telegram
Lincoln Journal Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debut of the Cattlemen’s Ball in Columbus has been in the works for years – literally. But in less than a week, almost three years of work on the part of more than 1,700 volunteers while overcoming the obstacles of historic flooding in 2019 and a one-year event delay caused by a global pandemic in 2020, will finally come to fruition. The 2021 edition of the Cattlemen’s Ball is set to take place June 4-5 on land about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles owned by Columbus’ Scott and Pat Mueller.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Columbus, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Fremont, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Easton Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Senior Citizens#Charity#Volunteers#Cattlemen S Ball#Columbus Scott#Elks Country Club#Muellers#American#Platte Valley Equipment#Humphrey#Wahoo#Columbus Middle School#Nebraska Bush Pullers#Columbus Telegram#Northeast Nebraska#Nebraska Communities#Rural Nebraska#Luncheon#Culinary Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Charities
Related
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska StateArgus Press

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska team builds grain robot designed to keep farmers safe

A pair of recent UNL graduates are working on a robot to keep grain farmers out of the grain bin. Ben Johnson just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in electrical engineering. Johnson, his father and teammate Zane Zents have created the robot, Grain Weevil.
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
News Channel Nebraska

ALLO coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- ALLO Communications announced Monday the expansion of fiber service to Columbus, bringing an all-fiber network to Nebraska's Platte Valley. ALLO’s services will become available in the fall 2021. “At ALLO, we develop gigabit societies with world-class solutions," said ALLO president Brad Moline. "When the project is complete,...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

Central Nebraska students graduate from Central Community College-Columbus

COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 220 graduate candidates May 7 during its 51st annual commencement ceremony. Thirty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*). Area students...
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...