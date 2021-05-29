2021 Mugello MotoGP FP4 Result: Brownie Points For Quartararo

Cancel
While the start of the final practice session was delayed after a red flag in Moto3, dark clouds stretched over the Tuscan hillside, biding their time before causing trouble. FP4 was not affected, beyond a small drop in temperature, but Fabio Quartararo kept himself entertained with a spontaneous sightseeing of the gravel at turn 4 that didn’t stop him from claiming top spot on the very next lap. After the early mishap, the Frenchman answered every challenger and kept top spot to the checkered flag, while displaying fine race pace.

