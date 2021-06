Porsche isn't the type of company to sell things at a bargain. Hell, its latest 911 GT3 was launched in a color called Shark Blue that was inspired by a superyacht. The company is quite interested in offering a premium luxury experience, just as it's very interested in creating the world's finest sports cars. The latter is proven by cars such as the aforementioned GT3, while the former is shown in its clever configurator for its cars, which now uses AI to help you narrow down the ideal choices from millions of potential options. But if you think that's cool, check out Porsche Design's configurator for building your perfect watch.