Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, La Salle, Webb by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; La Salle; Webb A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL DUVAL EAST CENTRAL WEBB AND SOUTH CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTIES At 750 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Ewell Site to 21 miles east of Encinal to 13 miles east of Callaghan. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Duval, east central Webb and south central La Salle Counties. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 778 and 804. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Duval County, TX
County
La Salle County, TX
City
Encinal, TX
County
Webb County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Miami, FLFOXBusiness

Miami building collapse: Possible causes explained by area expert

A condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday morning has left many wondering what caused the massive implosion, which has so far killed one person and left 99 people unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse, though an official cause...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package but warned he would not sign it unless it was passed "in tandem" with a separate budget reconciliation bill that invested in social infrastructure and other Democratic priorities. "For me, investment in our physical and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House confirms it plans to evacuate 18,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan

The White House has informed some lawmakers that it plans to evacuate approximately 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. as translators. These Afghans will be able to leave Afghanistan to be temporarily relocated to a yet-to-be-named third country or territory for their own safety, as the Taliban begins to retake more districts during the phased withdrawal of American troops, which President Biden has said will be completed by September 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.