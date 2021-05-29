Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, La Salle, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; La Salle; Webb A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL DUVAL EAST CENTRAL WEBB AND SOUTH CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTIES At 750 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Ewell Site to 21 miles east of Encinal to 13 miles east of Callaghan. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Duval, east central Webb and south central La Salle Counties. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 778 and 804. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.