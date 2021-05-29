Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Hartfield

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
 16 days ago

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aFRSz6W00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

