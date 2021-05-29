Daily Weather Forecast For Hartfield
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.