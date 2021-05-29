Daily Weather Forecast For Hartfield

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



