4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.