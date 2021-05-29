4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



