Cambridge, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 16 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRSxL400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

