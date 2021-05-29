Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Fairchild Weather Forecast

Fairchild Journal
 16 days ago

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRSwSL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

