Fairchild Weather Forecast
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
