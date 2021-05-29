Cancel
Laurel, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurel

Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 16 days ago

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aFRSvZc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurel Updates

Laurel Updates

Laurel, NE
