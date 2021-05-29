Cancel
Stratford, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 16 days ago

STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRSugt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 105 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

