3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Melcher-Dallas
(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.