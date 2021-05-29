Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Melcher-Dallas

Posted by 
 16 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0aFRStoA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

