Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FRANKLIN, VT) A sunny Saturday is here for Franklin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 60 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Light Rain High 57 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.