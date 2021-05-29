Weather Forecast For Rangeley
RANGELEY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.