Weather Forecast For Kenmare

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



