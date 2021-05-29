Weather Forecast For Kenmare
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
