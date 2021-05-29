Daily Weather Forecast For Springer
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
