Another cloudy day in Washington — make the most of it with these activities

(WASHINGTON, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain Showers Likely High 62 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



