Washington State

Another cloudy day in Washington — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Washington Today
 16 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aFRSodl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington, KS
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

