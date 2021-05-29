2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Top expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Manchester City seeks a third trophy this season and wants revenge against Chelsea when the Premier League foes meet Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. City ran away with the English Premier League title and also won the League Cup, but Chelsea denied the Citizens a shot at the FA Cup. The Blues won 2-1 in last month's semfinal before losing to Leicester City in the title match. Chelsea has been to the Champions League final twice, beating Bayern Munich for the title in 2012 and losing to Manchester United in 2008, with both matches decided on penalty kicks. Manchester City is in the final for the first time.www.cbssports.com