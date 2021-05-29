Cancel
2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Top expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Chelsea

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City seeks a third trophy this season and wants revenge against Chelsea when the Premier League foes meet Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. City ran away with the English Premier League title and also won the League Cup, but Chelsea denied the Citizens a shot at the FA Cup. The Blues won 2-1 in last month's semfinal before losing to Leicester City in the title match. Chelsea has been to the Champions League final twice, beating Bayern Munich for the title in 2012 and losing to Manchester United in 2008, with both matches decided on penalty kicks. Manchester City is in the final for the first time.

Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel plays down Tammy Abraham's omission from Chelsea squad

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has nothing against young striker Tammy Abraham, despite continuing to overlook the 23-year-old. Tuchel has usually preferred one of Timo Werner or Kai Havertz to lead his attack, with Olivier Giroud the deputy on the bench. But despite starting just three games in 2021, Abraham remains Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Amartey's reported apology to Chelsea generates wild reactions on social media

There were a wide range of opinions after it emerged Leicester City had rendered an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey's 'pennant incident'. Following The Foxes' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over The Blues at Wembley on Saturday, post-match dressing room footage showed the Ghana international throwing the Chelsea pennant over his shoulder to the ground as his team celebrated their first title success in the competition.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Leicester apologise after Daniel Amartey throws Chelsea pennant during FA Cup final celebrations

Leicester City have reportedly contacted Chelsea to apologise for the actions of their midfielder Daniel Amartey in the wake of the FA Cup final.The Ghanaian 26-year-old was filmed in the dressing room after the final whistle as the players celebrated, with Amartey at one point picking up a Chelsea pennant which was exchanged between the sides before kick-off.He then proceeded to throw it over his shoulder onto the floor, leading some supporters to criticise him on social media.Sky Sports News explained on Monday morning that the Foxes had been in touch with the Blues over the incident to calm any...
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel must forget loyalties & pick his strongest team for Leicester rematch

For Saturday's FA Cup final, Thomas Tuchel went romantic. Kepa Arrizabalaga had started all the previous games in the competition and was even awarded a Premier League start as a warm-up. Hakim Ziyech was given a start because he scored against Manchester City a week earlier. Timo Werner started as a reward for...scoring four goals in his previous 35 club appearances?
Soccerdefector.com

Worst Part Of Soccer Ruins Best Part Of Soccer

No sport has suffered more from fans’ absence from stadiums than soccer. In American pro sports, spectators tend to just sit there and watch their teams break it down, to the point that piped-in crowd noise on, say, an NBA broadcast doesn’t feel all that uncanny anymore. This is not the case for a competition like the English Premier League, and no matter how finely textured broadcasters can make their canned noise, nothing quite captures the feel of a real crowd, of real people’s voices rising and falling with the action. That’s why the experience of watching this past weekend’s FA Cup Final, played in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, was so thrilling, and it’s also why, perversely, the sequence of events that decided the result felt so deflating and wrong.