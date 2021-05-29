Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

Sun forecast for Presque Isle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Presque Isle News Beat
 16 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) A sunny Saturday is here for Presque Isle, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Presque Isle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFRSk6r00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

