4-Day Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
