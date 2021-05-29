Cancel
Environment

Saturday sun alert in West. Yellowstone — 3 ways to take advantage of it

West Yellowstone Digest
West Yellowstone Digest
 16 days ago

(WEST. YELLOWSTONE, MT) A sunny Saturday is here for West. Yellowstone, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Yellowstone:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRSiLP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone, MT
With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

