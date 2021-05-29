Rock Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
