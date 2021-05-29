Midville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MIDVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
