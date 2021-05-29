Daily Weather Forecast For Washburn
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.