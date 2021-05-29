Ashley Weather Forecast
ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
