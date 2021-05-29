Cancel
Scooba, MS

Weather Forecast For Scooba

Scooba Digest
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFRSbAK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

