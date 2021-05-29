Weather Forecast For Scooba
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.