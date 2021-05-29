Weather Forecast For Scooba

SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



