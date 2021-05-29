Cancel
Rocksprings, TX

A rainy Saturday in Rocksprings — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Rocksprings News Watch
(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rocksprings Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocksprings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRSaHb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

