Norfork, AR

Norfork Weather Forecast

Norfork Updates
 16 days ago

NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aFRSXaI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

