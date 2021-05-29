Daily Weather Forecast For Boise City
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
