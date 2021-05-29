Daily Weather Forecast For Boise City

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 10 mph



