Daily Weather Forecast For Kirklin

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



