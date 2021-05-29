Daily Weather Forecast For Kirklin
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
