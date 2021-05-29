Cancel
Kirklin, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Kirklin

Kirklin News Watch
 16 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aFRSRHw00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kirklin is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(KIRKLIN, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kirklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!