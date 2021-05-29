Cancel
Lodge Grass, MT

Lodge Grass Daily Weather Forecast

Lodge Grass Digest
 16 days ago

LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRSOsz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lodge Grass, MT
With Lodge Grass Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lodge Grass Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lodge Grass

(LODGE GRASS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lodge Grass. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.