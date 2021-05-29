Daily Weather Forecast For Hoxie
HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
