Hoxie, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Hoxie

Hoxie News Flash
 16 days ago

HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRSN0G00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hoxie

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoxie: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Wallace to 3 miles southwest of Ogallah. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Brewster and Grainfield. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grainfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sheridan County, including the following locations Seguin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.