Hill City, KS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Hill City Digest
 16 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hill City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hill City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFRSM7X00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hill City, KS
