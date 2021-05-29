Cancel
4-Day Weather Forecast For Osborne

Posted by 
Osborne News Watch
 16 days ago

OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRSLEo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Osborne News Watch

Get weather-ready — Osborne’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Osborne: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Osborne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas South Fork Solomon Near Osborne affecting Osborne County. For the S FORK OF THE SOLOMON RIVER...including Woodston, Osborne Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Solomon Near Osborne. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 12:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 AM CDT Monday was 15.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs. Many county roads such as 90th...70th...and 55th Avenue will be under water where they cross the river. There will also be significant flooding in and around the Shady Bend Golf Course. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 06/02/2011.
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osborne The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 945 AM CDT Sunday. * At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainville, Natoma and Codell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Posted by
Hays Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...