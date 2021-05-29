4-Day Weather Forecast For Osborne
OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
