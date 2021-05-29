4-Day Weather Forecast For Osborne

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Osborne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas South Fork Solomon Near Osborne affecting Osborne County. For the S FORK OF THE SOLOMON RIVER...including Woodston, Osborne Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Solomon Near Osborne. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 12:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 AM CDT Monday was 15.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs. Many county roads such as 90th...70th...and 55th Avenue will be under water where they cross the river. There will also be significant flooding in and around the Shady Bend Golf Course. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 06/02/2011.