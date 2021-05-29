4-Day Weather Forecast For Garden Valley
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
