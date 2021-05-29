Cancel
Ness City, KS

Ness City Weather Forecast

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 16 days ago

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aFRSCIH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ness City, KSPosted by
Ness City Daily

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(NESS CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ness City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ness City, KSPosted by
Ness City Daily

Get weather-ready — Ness City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ness City: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FINNEY SOUTHWESTERN NESS...WESTERN HODGEMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Kalvesta, moving southwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kalvesta.
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Law enforcement reports of water over some county roadways. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Ness County
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This warning replaces the warning issued earlier for southwestern Rush County. Target Area: Ness; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Ness County in west central Kansas Southwestern Rush County in central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Alexander, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bazine. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ness; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bazine, McCracken, Alexander and Nekoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...