Fullerton, NE

Fullerton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 16 days ago

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aFRS7xt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

