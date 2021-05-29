Fullerton Weather Forecast

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.