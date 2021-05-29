Cancel
Newcomb, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newcomb

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 16 days ago

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aFRS5CR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

