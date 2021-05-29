Cancel
Kinsley, KS

Saturday rain in Kinsley: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Kinsley Updates
 16 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kinsley Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aFRRwUY00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

