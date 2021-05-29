Cancel
Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 16 days ago

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRRmuW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Benton, MT
With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fort Benton News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Fort Benton

(FORT BENTON, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Benton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.