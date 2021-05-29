Cancel
Leakey, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Leakey

Leakey News Beat
 16 days ago

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFRRiNc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

