Daily Weather Forecast For Leakey
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
