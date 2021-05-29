Daily Weather Forecast For Leakey

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.