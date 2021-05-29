4-Day Weather Forecast For Linton
LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.