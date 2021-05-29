Cancel
Linton, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Linton

Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 16 days ago

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

