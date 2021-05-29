Cancel
Public Health

Covid Vaccine Allergic Reaction Cased Swelling and Seizure To the 26-years-old woman

WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 16 days ago
After a horrifying episode of an allergic reaction, Kirsty Hext, 26, is recovering in hospital. She felt fear of death, she won’t see her child again ever. A woman is struggling for breathing soon after the coronavirus vaccine that ended fighting for life. Kirsty Hext, 26, had a severe allergy...

