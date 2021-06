Hagatña, Guam – SHAWN N. ANDERSON, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Marites M. Barrogo, age 47 from Dededo, Guam was sentenced in the United States District Court of Guam to ten months imprisonment for Conspiracy to Use, Transfer, Acquire, Alter, or Possess Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits Without Authorization, in violation of 7 U.S.C. § 2024 and 18 U.S.C. § 371. The Court also ordered three years of supervised release following imprisonment and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. In addition, defendants convicted of trafficking SNAP benefits are ineligible to receive SNAP benefits and may not participate in the program as vendors.