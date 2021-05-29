Daily Weather Forecast For Ferron
FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
