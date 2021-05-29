Cancel
Ferron, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Ferron

Ferron Bulletin
 16 days ago

FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFRRLH100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

