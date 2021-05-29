Cancel
Wells, NV

Weather Forecast For Wells

Wells Voice
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aFRRDDD00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

