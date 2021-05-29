Daily Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain Showers Likely High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.