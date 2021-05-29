Daily Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
