South Bend Cubs to host a Military Appreciation Day this weekend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs is honoring all active-duty military members and Armed Forces veterans this Memorial Day weekend. The South Bend Cubs will give out free tickets to those who are serving and those who have served in the Armed Forces for Saturday and Sunday’s home games at Four Winds Field. To claim tickets, visit the Four Winds Field Box Office and just show your military ID card or proof of service.abc57.com