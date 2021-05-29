Cancel
Fairfield, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 16 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFRR0p100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield, MT
