Indian Wells, AZ

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Indian Wells News Alert
Indian Wells News Alert
 16 days ago

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aFRQz2600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indian Wells, AZ
With Indian Wells News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Indian Wells, AZ
