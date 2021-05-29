Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Mountainair

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 16 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mountainair. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountainair:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRQxGe00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
9
Followers
54
Post
255
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Saturday#Snacks#Sun Today#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Nm#Advice#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mountainair, NMPosted by
Mountainair News Watch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mountainair. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willard, or 11 miles south of Estancia, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Estancia and Willard. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 210 and 231.